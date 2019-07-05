Trappers Win Streak Snapped

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers 9 game winning streak came to an end on July 4th as the Trappers dropped a 6-5 decision to the Fremont Moo in Expedition League Baseball at Hyde Stadium. Fremont scored 2 runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead and Fremont closer Nate Jenkens picked up the save despite allowing a run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Fremont scored 3 runs in the first inning and added another off of starting pitcher Seth Brewer of the Trappers. Brewer threw 6 innings in the start but reliever Jerson Morales allowed 2 runs to score in 2.1 innings to take the loss. The Trappers outhit the Moo 9-7 as Alex Gonzales led the way with a home run and 4 RBI’s on the night. The loss was the first of the second half for the Trappers as they saw their record fall to 20-17 on the season.