Trappers Win Streak Snapped

July 20, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (expeditionleague.com)

 

SPEARFISH, S.D. – A 7 run third inning propelled the Spearfish Sasquatch to a 9-7 win over the Pierre Trappers Thursday night in Expedition League Baseball in Spearfish. The Trappers outhit the Sasquatch on the night 11-9 with Nikko Piazza hitting a home run for Pierre, one of just 2 extra base hits on the night. Seth Brewer took the loss lasting just 3 inning allowing 7 runs, all earned, on 8 hits as Pierre used 3 pitchers in the contest. Keegan Bast was the winning pitcher for Spearfish going 5 innings and allowing 6 runs on 6 hits. The loss ended a Trappers 7 game win streak. Pierre is 25-22 on the season as they open up a weekend series in Hastings against the Sodbusters tonight. Game time is 6:35 pm. from Duncan Field.


