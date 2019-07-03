Trappers Win Streak Reaches 8

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers are on an 8 game winning streak following their 11-2 rout of the Hub City Hot Shots in Expedition League Baseball Tuesday night in Aberdeen. The Trappers power continued in the game as they hit 3 home runs in the contest. Zane Phelps hit his 7th of the season while Alex Gonzales and Tyler Ranel also went yard as Pierre banged out 14 hits in the contest. Phelps had 5 more RBI’s to increase his team lead in that category to 34. Joey Carterman went the distance on the mound for the Trappers allowing just 2 runs, both earned, on 5 hits and striking out 2. The Trappers are 3-0 in the second half Expedition League standings and improved to 19-16 overall. Pierre returns home for a 3 games 4th of July Holiday home stand beginning tonight when they entertain the Fremont Moo at Hyde Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.