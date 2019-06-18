Trappers Win Streak Ends

HASTINGS, Neb. – The Pierre Trappers 4 game winning streak ended on Monday with a 4-1 setback to the Hasting Sodbusters in Expedition League Baseball action in Hastings. After Pierre took a 1-0 lead in the 5th, the Sodbusters answered with 2 runs in the home half of the inning and added two more in the 8th inning to seal the win. Both teams were limited to 6 hits in the game. Trapper starting and losing pitcher Joey Carterman, making his first start of the season, went the distance allowing 4 runs on 6 hits and struck out 4. . The Trappers aksi committed 4 errors in the game. With the loss, the Trappers fall to 10-12 on the season. The two teams play game two of the series tonight in Hastings.

Other scores from Monday night’s Expedition League action saw the Badlands Big Sticks down the Freemont Moo 12-5 while the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs downed the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 4-2. The Casper Horseheads beat the Spearfish Sasquatch 12-5 and the Western Nebraska Pioneers pounded the Hub City Hot Shots 17-8.