Trappers Win Regular Season Home Finale

PIERRE, S.D. – Teddy Ellison hit a 3 run home run in the Pierre Trappers 4 run 7th inning as the Trappers downed the Spearfish Sasquatch 7-2 in Expedition League Baseball Tuesday night at Hyde Stadium before 1,019 fans in the regular season home finale. Cal Smith also doubled for Pierre who outhit the Sasquatch 11-5 in the contest. Tyler McDonald started and went 8.1 innings in picking up the win allowing 1 run on 4 hits and struck out 7. The Trappers improved to 30-29 with the victory. The two team play

Wednesday night in Spearfish.