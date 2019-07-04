Trappers Win Rain Shortened Contest with Fremont

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers won their 9th straight game on Wednesday night as they downed the Fremont Moo 11-3 in game called after 5 innings when thunderstorms rolled through Pierre. The Trapper struck early scoring 9 runs in the first two innings a 9 hit attack that featured 4 extra base, base hits. Darin Parkhurst picked up the win going 5 innings allowing 3 runs on 5 hits and striking out 4. The fan attendance was listed at 662 for the game that saw Pierre improve to 20-16 on the season and remain unbeaten in the second half of the Expedition League season. The two teams play again tonight at 7:05 pm.