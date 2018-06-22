Trappers Win in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – Thirteen was the lucky number Thursday night for the Pierre Trappers as they outscored the Casper Horseheads 13-10 in Expedition League Baseball action in Casper Wyo. Pierre put 6 runs on the board in the second inning and used a 14 hit attack in the win, their 10th of the season. Zane Phelps had a triple, one of 5 extra base hits for the Trappers in the game. Eric Romo started and went 3.1 innings to pick up the win on the mound for Pierre. Romo allowed 5 runs, (3 earned) on 7 hits. Joseph Brazil and Jimmy Hardin pitched 5.2 innings of relief in keeping Casper in check despit getting 15 hits in the game. With the win, the Trappers improved to 10-13 on the season. The two teams wrap up their series in Casper tonight with first pitch at 7:35 pm.