Trappers Win for the Third Time This Season

MINOT, N.D. – The Pierre Trappers scored two runs in the 8th and added a run in the 9th inning to record a 7-5 win over the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Tuesday night in Expedition League Baseball in Minot, N.D. The Trappers outhit the Sabre Dogs 10-9 in the contest with Micheal Herrera and Jonathan Boulaphinh each homering for the first time this season. Herrera had a pair of hits and 2 RBI’s for the Trappers who won for just the third time this season against 7 setbacks. Kyle Nordby started for Pierre and picked up the win on the mound allowing 3 runs on 5 hits through 5 innings. Billy Moreland went 3.1 innings allowing 2 runs on 4 hits. Nathen Morris pitched the final 2/3 of an inning in picking up his first save of the season. The Trappers return from their 8 game road trip with a brief two game homestand tonight at Hyde Stadium when they host the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks for the very first time in franchise history. The Whiskey Jacks are one of two new tams in the Expedition League out of Bradenton, Manitoba. Game time is 7:05 pm tonight at Hyde Stadium.