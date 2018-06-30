Trappers Win Big Over Casper

PIERRE, S.D. – Eric Romo threw a 7 inning 1 hit shutout on Friday night as the Pierre Trappers downed the Casper Horseheads 11-0 in Expedition League Baseball at Hyde Stadium. The game was called after 7 innings due to a thunderstorm that rolled through the Pierre area. Cody Nisbetts 5th inning single was the only hit the Horseheads would get off of Romo who walked 1 and struck out 7. The Trappers offense scored all of their runs in the first three innings thanks to a triple of Pierre native Landon Badger. Badger drove in a run with the hit. Zane Phelps, Ken Scott and Teddy Ellison each had two RBI’s for Pierre who won their third straight and improved to 14-16 on the season. The Trappers and Horseheads are scheduled to wrap up their series tonight at Hyde Stadium in the final game before the league’s All Star break. Game time tonight is 6:35 pm.