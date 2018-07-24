Trappers Win Big on Monday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers got back into the win column in a big fashion on Monday night as they downed the Spearfish Sasquatch 21-3 in Expedition League Baseball at Hyde Stadium. The Trappers broke open the game with a 10 run 5th inning and cruised to the victory from there Teddy Petersen and Seth Brewer homered for the Trappers while Cal Smith had his team leading 46th RBI and Stamper delivered is 43rd RBI of the season in the rout. Jackson Bak went 6 innings allowing 1 run on 7 hits to pick up the win. Luke DeGrammont was the losing pitcher allowing 16 runs on 14 hits through 4.1 innings. The win snapped a Trapper 4 game losing streak and their record improved to 26-25 on the season. The Trappers are percentage points behind the Badlands Big Sticks for second in the Lewis Division and a possible playoff spot. The scene of the series switches tonight to Spearfish for game two of the series between the two. Game time is 7:35 pm central time.