Trappers Win Again

PIERRE, S.D. – Home cooking is treating the Pierre Trappers well as they won again on Saturday night at Hyde Stadium with a 3-2 10 inning win over the Fremont Moo in Expedition League Baseball. Nick Grossman drove in Luke Plunkett with the game winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning off of losing pitcher Cedric Gerard. The night belonged to the pitching staffs of both teams. Jackson Bak went 7.2 innings on the hill for the Trappers allowing 2 runs on 5 hits. Joseph Brazile went the final 2.2 innings allowing 0 runs and 0 hits in picking up the win. Kale Parks started and went 8 innings for Fremont giving up just 1 hit and 0 runs. The Trappers scored twice in the ninth to tie it and then won it in the 10th and did it by getting just 3 hits in the game. The Trappers improved to 9-11 with the victory and will wrap up the brief 3 game homestand against Fremont this evening (Sunday) at Hyde Stadium.

In other Expedition League action on Saturday Western Nebraska swept a double header from the Caser Horeseheads y scores of 12-3 and 2-0. The Spearfish Sasquatch edged the Hastings Sodbusters 7-6. The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs downed the Hub City Hot Shots 3-2 and the Badlands Big Sticks rolled to a 11-0 shutout over the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks.