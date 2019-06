BRADENTON, Manitoba – Inclement weather in the Bradenton, Manioba area Saturday night forced postponement of the Pierre Trappers and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Expedition League Baseball matchup. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader today (Sunday) with the first game of the two 7 inning games scheduled to begin at 1:35 pm central time and the second game is expected to see a 4:35 pm first pitch. The series wraps up today.