Trappers Use Two Big Innings to Down Horseheads

CASPER, Wyo. The Pierre Trappers used a 7 run second inning and 7 run 8th inning to down the Casper Horseheads 17-9 in

expedition League Baseball Friday in Casoer, Wyo. Zane Phelps homered and Pierre put together 16 hits in winning it’s second straight game. Cal Smith tripled for one of his 3 hits and had 3 RBI’s to raise his team leading RBI number to 26 on the season. Seth Brewer was the winning pitcher going 5 innings allowing 6 runs (5 earned) on 8 hits. Casper also committed 6 errors in the game that the Trappers took advantage of as only 5 of the 17 runs Pierre scored were earned. The Trappers improved to 11 and 13 on the season. They return home for one home game this weekend. They will entertain the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs tomorrow night at Hyde Stadium.