Trappers Use Big Inning to Rout Pioneers

GERING, NE – Six second-inning runs propelled the Pierre Trappers to a 7-2 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers Thursday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

RBI singles by Tyler Wiltshire and Tyler Ranel were followed by a 2-run single by Michael Herrera, with another run scoring on an error. Herrera batted .400 (10-for-25) during the season-opening seven-game road trip, which the Trappers finished 3-4.

Jackson Uner started and won for Pierre, pitching four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four.

On Friday, the long-awaited 2020 home opener is set for the Trappers at Hyde Stadium. Pierre will host the Hastings Sodbusters in a 7:05 game. The teams will also play Saturday night at 7:05 and Sunday afternoon at 2:05.

Trappers Schedule and Results