Trappers To Open Season June 26

RAPID CITY – Later this month, the Pierre Trappers and Expedition League will begin their third season. Expedition League President and Trappers’ owner Steve Wagner announced Wednesday that the season will begin on Friday, June 26 with six of the league’s ten teams playing a 52-game schedule. Joining the Trappers will be the Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Sioux Valley Sabre Dogs and Western Nebraska Pioneers. Four teams cannot play due to restrictions and guidelines remaining in place: the Casper Horseheads, Spearfish Sasquatch, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks and the Sioux Falls Sunfish, who were to have played their first season in 2020. Those four teams are scheduled to play in the 2021 season. There will be no Expedition League All-Star Game this year. It had been scheduled for Casper, but will instead be played there next season.

In a press release, Wagner said, “Our amazing fans and communities have patiently waited for our teams to begin play as we have navigated the uncharted waters of the Covid virus. We have worked closely with state, county and local officials on readiness plans, which will allow us to play our season safely and in compliance with all guidelines.”

The schedule for the Trappers and the other five teams playing this season will be announced soon.