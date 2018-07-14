Trappers to Hold Benefit for Zane Phelps

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers Baseball Organization will be holding a silent auction during tonight’s game at Hyde Stadium vs. the Badlands Big Sticks to raise money for Trappers player Zane Phelps! Zane was struck with Staph infection that spread to his internal organs, including his heart forcing him out of the lineup. Along with taking donations, we will be auctioning packages like a Trappers VIP Package. a thousand dollars of dental work and complimentary stay at the Ramkota and Clubhouse Suites and other items from Trapper sponsors! All proceeds will go towards Zane Phelps. The Trappers and Big Sticks play at 6:35 tonight.