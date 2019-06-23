Trappers To Get Some Offensive Help

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers announced yesterday (Saturday)on their facebook and twitter pages the return of outfielder Ken Scott to the Trappers team. Scott played for the Trappers in 2018 and was named an Expedition League All-Star while hitting .344 with eight home runs and 56 runs batted in. Ken is heading into his junior year at Mississippi College. He will be back for the home game on Monday against the Spearfish Sasquatch. Scott is expected to help a lineup that has struggled at the plate the first part of the Expedition League season.