Trappers Thwarted Twice at Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers came out on the short end of a pair of games last night in Spearfish against the Sasquatch. In the completion of Wednesday night’s suspended game, Spearfish rallied for an 8-7 victory and then in the regularly scheduled contest, the Sasquatch rolled to a 14-3 win over the Trappers sending the Trappers record to 1 and 4 on the season in the Expedition League. In the first game, Spearfish scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning and then Logan Hewitt pitched one inning of scoreless baseball to get the win. The Trappers were limited to just 4 hits in the game with Zane Phelps getting two of those and 2 RBI’s. In the regular scheduled game, Spearfish scored 9 runs in the first three innings to claim the win clinch the 3 game series. The outhit the Trappers 12-5 in the game including a pair of home runs. Seth Brewer started but lasted just 3 innings allowing 9 runs, 4 earned, and 5 hits. The Trappers travel to Aberdeen tonight to begin a 3 game weekend series against the Hub City Hot Shots in Hub City’s home opener.