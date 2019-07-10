Trappers Swept by Pioneers in Expedition League Baseball Tuesday

GEHRING, Neb. – The Pierre Trappers were swept in a doubleheader by the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Tuesday night in Gehring, Nebraska. The Trappers were beaten by identical 8-6 scores iln both contest. In the opener, Western Nebraska scored 4 times in the second inning only to see Pierre come back to score 4 in the 5th to tie the game. But the Pioneers added a run in the bottom of the 5th and 2 in the 6th to claim the win. Both teams had 7 hits. Zane Phelps hit his 8th home run of the season for the Trappers and his team leading 36th RBI. Nathan Morris took the loss on the mound in releif of starting pitcher Jerson Morales. Morris entered the game in the 5th and allowed 2 earned runs on 1 hit in 1.2 innings of work.

-0-

In the second game, Pierre struggled to score runs as Phelps had his team leading 37th RBI and Billy Moreland had his 28th. But Pierre had just 3 hits in the contest and Kyle Nordbye started and took the loss on the mound. He worked 3.2 innings allowing 7 runs on 7 hits. With the doubleheader losses, the Trappers record falls to 21-20 and the losing streak reached 5 straight. The Trappers return home tonight to host Western Nebraska in a 7:05 pm first pitch at Hyde Stadium.