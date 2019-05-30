Trappers Sweep Sasquatch in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers got their first Expedtion League win of 2019 on Wednesday night in Spearfish as the Trappers downed the Spearfish Sasquatch 7-2. The second game was suspended in the 4th inning with the Trappers leading 2-0. The win gives the Trappers a record of 1-2 on the season with the third and final game of the series scheduled for tonight in Spearfish. In the 7-2 game, the Trappers outhit the Sasquatch 12-4 with Nick Piazza getting 3 of those Billy Moreland hit a solo home run. Colin Smith started and picked up the win allowing 1 run on just 1 hit. Alex Sheetz struck out 4 in 3 innings of relief. In the 2-0 game, a lighting issue stopped the game in the 4th inning and the game was suspended. The two teams play again tonight in Spearfish at 7:35 pm central time in Spearfish.