Trappers Suffer Third Loss in First Four Games

FREMONT, NE – Pitching again hurt the Pierre Trappers Monday in a 6-3 loss to the Fremont Moo at Moeller Field. Pierre pitching, which allowed 15 walks Saturday in a loss at Western Nebraska, allowed eight on Monday. Starter Michael Newman took the loss, allowing three runs and just one hit but two walks in two and two-thirds innings. Carter Howell and Cooper McMurray hit RBI doubles for the Trappers.

Taylor Howell and Luke White each had two hits for Fremont.

The Trappers are 1-3 and will conclude their series at Fremont Tuesday at 7:05.

