Trappers Split Double Header with Sabre Dogs

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers split an Expedition League doubleheader with the Souris valley Sabre Dogs Saturday night in Pierre, The Sabre Dogs scored twice in the 7th inning in the opener for an 8-6 win. In the nightcap the Trappers dominated in a 10-2 victory. In the opener Pierre native Landon Badger had an RBI triple for the Trappers and Tate Peterson hit his second home run of the year but Jimmy Hardin allowed both runs in the ninth inning as be walked one run in and the other scored on an infield out. The Trappers turned the tables on the Sabre Dogs in the second game with an 8 run 4th inning. Peterson had 3 RBI’s for the Trappers and Pierre native Spencer Sarringer delivered an RBI single. Seth Brewer started and was the winning pitcher allowing 2 runs on 7 hits over 6 innings. The Tappers are 16-29 on the season as they host the Hub City Hot Shots at Hyde Stadium for a 5:35 pm first pitch Sunday.