Trappers Sign Two Front Office Personnel for the Upcoming Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League have announced the signing of two individuals to the Trappers Front Office. Jake Witt has been hired as the team’s new Assistant General Manager replacing Jamaal Cummings who left to take a position with the South Dakota State University Foundation in Brookings. Witt is an assistant coach of the Trappers and will continue to serve as the Assistant Coach of the team, along with heading up the baseball operations. The Trappers also announced the hiring of Ft. Pierre native Herman Fennell as the new Director of Gameday Operations! Herman will be the go to guy on game days to assure the operation is running smoothly, and to help make the experience of the fans the best it can be. Fennell served as an intern with the Trappers last season, the squads first in Pierre. The Trappers second season in the Collegiate Wood Bat League begins on May 24th when they host the Badlands Big Sticks for Opening Day at Hyde Stadium.