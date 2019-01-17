Trappers Sign Third Player in the Last Four Days

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League have signed another player to a contract to play with the Trappers for this Summer. Kyle Nordby is a redshirt freshman pitcher from Minnesota State Mankato. He is originally from Circle Pines, Minnesota. Kyle is the third Maverick signed to the 2019 roster, along with infielder Nick Altermatt and pitcher/outfielder Nick Spitt. He also is the third player signed in the last 4 days by the Trappers. The Trappers also signed Cole Johnson to a contract to return to Pierre next Summer to compete for the Trappers for a second consecutive season. Cole is a sophomore infielder at Holmes Community College and is originally from Denham Springs, Louisiana. He hit .309 and stole 19 bases in 32 games for the Trappers in 2018. The Expedtion League is a Summer Wood Bat Collegiate League that began play last year. The Pierre Trappers are one of the original members of the League that has teams in South and North Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Manitoba in Canada.