Trappers Sign Player and Schedule Meet and Greet

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers have signed another player for the 2019 Expedition League season. Michael Herrera has signed to play for the Trappers. Herrera is on the squad for a second consecutive season. Herrera is currently a junior shortstop at Abilene Christian University. Last season, Michael played 18 games for the Trappers, hitting .379 with one home run and 14 runs batted in. He also walked 18 times. Herrera becomes the 9th player signed by the Trappers for the 2019 season.

And The Pierre Trappers will have a Meet and Greet with manager Tanner Neale on Tuesday October 16th at the Fieldhouse Sports Bar in northeast Pierre. Neale led the Trappers to a Beef Cup victory last season and a final record of 32-31. This is an opportunity to come mingle and get an update about player signings, season tickets, host families, and some of the fun things the Trappers have in store for 2019. There will be a social hour from 6 to 7 pm with a public address by Coach Neale and members of the Trappers front office beginning at 7 pm.