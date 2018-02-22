Trappers Sign Left Handed Pitcher

PIERRE, S.D. – The roster is coming together for the Pierre Trappers of the first year Expedition League. The Trappers announced the signing of pitche Jackson Back earlier this week. Jackson is the first left handed pitcher that the Trappers have signed and comes to Pierre from Bemidji State University where he will pitch this spring. The sophomore hurler is originally from Beavercreek, Ohio. The Trappers are scheduled to begin play in the new first year wood bat collegiate baseball league in May. The Trappers are still looking for host families for the Trappers players and staff and they continue to sell season tickets as they will begin play in late May. To find out more about the Trappers and how to purchase season tickets, contact Trappers general manager Jackson Bruce at Jackson@pierretrappers.com or visiting the Trappers website at www.pierretrappers.com or the Trappers facebook page.