Trappers Sign Another Position Player

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers signed another position player in Cole Johnson. Cole is a freshman at Holmes Community College. He is an infielder and is from Denham Springs, Louisiana. Cole is also the son of former Major League player Russ Johnson who played for the Astros, Devil Rays and Yankees during his career. The Trappers are members of the Expedition League, a wood bat collegiate league, that will begin play with it’s first ever season in May. The Trappers will be joined by teams in Aberdeen and Spearfish as well as Dickinson and Minot, North Dakota, as well as Hastings and Scottsbluff Area in Nebraska.