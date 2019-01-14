Trappers Sign Another Player for Upcoming Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League have signed another player for the upcoming season. Nick Grossman is a junior outfielder out of Division I Cal State Bakersfield. He will be playing his first season at CSUB this spring after transferring from Scottsdale Community College. Grossman was teammates with current Trappers Michael Herrera, Zane Phelps, Niko Piazza, Alex Gonzales, who is also his current teammate at CSUB, and Sam Kalberer on the 2018 Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes squad. He is also the third Nick signed by the Trappers for 2019. The other two are Nick Altermatt and Nick Spitt. The Expedition League is a summer wood bat collegiate baseball league with teams in South And North Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Brandon, Manitoba in Canada. The Trappers will begin their second season in the league with games beginning in late May.