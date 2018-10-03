Trappers Sign Another Player for Next Year

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers have signed another player for the 2019 Expedition League season. Michael Herrera has signed to play for the Trappers. Herrera is on the squad for a second consecutive season. Herrera is currently a junior shortstop at Abilene Christian University. Last season, Michael played 18 games for the Trappers, hitting .379 with one home run and 14 runs batted in. He also walked 18 times. Herrera becomes the 9th player signed by the Trappers for the 2019 season.