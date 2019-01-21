Trappers Sign Another Pitcher for 2019 Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers of the second year Expedition League have announced the signing of another pitcher for the upcoming 2019 season. Colin Smith is a junior left handed pitcher out of Aquinas College. He is from Kingstown, Michigan. Colin becomes the first ever Michigan native to sign with the Trappers. The Expedition League is a summer wood bat collegiate baseball league that plays a 64 game schedule from May through August and will begin it’s second year of operation this summer. Teams are located in Pierre, Aberdeen and Spearfish in South Dakota. Hastings. Gehring and Fremont in Nebraska. Casper, Wyoming. Dickinson and Minot, North Dakota and Brandon, Manitoba in Canada. The season begins the last week in May.