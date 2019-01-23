Trappers Sign Another Pitcher for 2019 Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers of the Summer Collegiate Wood Bat Expedtion League has signed another pitcher for the upcoming season. Collin Denk is a freshman right-handed pitcher out of Minnesota State-Mankato. He is originally from Lakeville, Minnesota. Collin will play his first season for the Mavericks this spring, alongside current Trappers Nick Altermatt, Kyle Nordby, and Nick Spitt. 2018 Trappers Teddy Petersen and Jack Waletich are also on the Mankato squad. Dent is the 6th player signed in the last two weeks by the Trappers who will be playing in the Expedition League for a second season. For more information go to www.expedtionleague.com or www.pierretrappers.com.