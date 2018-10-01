Trappers Sign 4 More Players

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers have signed 4 more players to contracts to play for the Trappers next year in the second season of the Expedition League. The Trappers announced the signings of Zane Phelps, Tate Ellison, Eric Romo and Nathan Morris. Phelps, Ellison and Romo were all members of the Trappers this past season while Morris will be a first year member. Phelps is a first and third baseman who hit hit .348 with 6 home runs and 23 RBIs in 18 games with the Trappers last season. Ellison, a first baseman hit a team-leading 12 home runs for the Trappers last season while hitting .306 w/ 47 RBIs. Romo is a pitcher who posted a 5-2 record with the Trappers in 2018 while striking out 42 batters. And Morris is heading into his first season pitching for the Mustangs of San Joaquin Delta College. Trappers season tickets are currently on sale. Contact Trappers General Manager Jackson Bruce or log onto www.pierretrappers.com to purchase.