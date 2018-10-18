Trappers Sign 3 More Players for Next Summer in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League announced three more players have signed to play for the Trappers next Summer in the second year of the Summer wood bat collegiate league. The Trappers have signed first baseman Sam Kalberer from Scottsdale Community College in Arizona. Kalberer was college teammates with Michael Herrera, Zane Phelps, and Niko Piazza of the Trappers in 2018 with Scottsdale. Also signing with Pierre is left handed pitcher Brian Marquez, a sophomore at UC Irvine and the first left hander signed by the Trappers. And the third player signing is catcher Johnny Pacheo, a sophomore catcher from UC Irvine. Pacheo is the first catcher signed by the team.