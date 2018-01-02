Trappers Sign 3 More Players for 2018 Expedition League Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers of the All New Expedition league spent the new years signed 3 more players for the inaugural team that will begin play in late May in Pierre. Niko Jenkins is a sophomore pitcher from La Salle University in Philadelphia. La Salle competes at the NCAA Division I level in the Atlantic 10 conference. Jenkins also plays infield and is a native of Potomac, Maryland. The other players who signed are outfielder Jack Stamper who is currently a junior at University of Alabama-Huntsville. 2018 will be his first season for the Chargers after spending his first two collegiate years at Lamar Community College. Jack is from Colorado Springs, Colorado. And pitcher James Harden has signed with the Trappers. Hardin is a sophomore at Hope International University in California. He also plays some catcher. The Trappers will begin play in the all new Expedition League, a collegiate wood bat summer league that will begin with 7 teams in the league in 2018.