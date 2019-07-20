Trappers Shutout at Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Badlands Big Sticks scored 3 runs in the first inning and got solid pitching in a 8-0 shutout win over the Pierre Trappers Friday night in Expedition League baseball in Dickinson, North Dakota. The Trappers were limited to 7 hits with 2 of those extra base hits but 3 Big Stick pitchers kept the Trappers of the scoreboard. Colin Smith allowed 5 runs, 4 earned, on 5 hits over 4 innings to take the loss. Michael Fuhrman and Matt Schwellenbach each hit solo home runs for Badlands who had 11 hits in the game. The contest was played before 956 fans. The Trappers loss coming out of the all star break was their. 23rd of the season. They have won 24. The two teams play game two of their 3 game series tonight in Dickinson.