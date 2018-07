PIERRE, S.D. – Jackson Back pitched a complete game 4 hit shutout as the Pierre Trappers downed the Hastings Sodbusters 4-0 Saturday night before 574 fans at Hyde Stadium in Expedition League baseball. Back pitched the first complete game of the season for the

Trappers striking out 10 and not issuing a walk. The Trappers had 8 hits in the game as they improved their record to 29-27 on the season. The two teams will wrap up the weekend series tonight at 5:35 pm.