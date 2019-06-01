Trappers Season Starting Slump continues

PIERRE, S.D. – The bats were fairly silent again for the Pierre Trappers Friday night in Aberdeen. Micheal Herrera had two hits and the rest of the team had 2 in a 7-2 setback to the Hub City Hot Shots in Expedition League Baseball. Jake Anderson hit a 2 run home run to lead the 13 hit Hot Shot attack against 3 Pierre pitchers. Colin Denk started for the Trappers and lasted only into the 4th inning allowing 4 runs and 8 hits. All 4 were earned. Alex Sheets and Peter Theodos pitched in relief. The loss drops the Trappers to 1 and 5 on the season as they have dropped their last 3. The two teams continue their series tonigh(Saturday) in Aberdeen.