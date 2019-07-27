Trappers Score Late Runs to Defeat Sasquatch

PIERRE, S.D – The Pierre Trappers scored 3 runs in the 7th and 1 more in the 8th to rally for a 9-6 win over the Spearfish Sasquatch in Expedition League baseball Friday night at Hyde Stadium. Tiger Cos pitched 4 innings of scoreless relief and Billy Moreland closed out the game with a scoreless 9th inning as the Trappers posted their 4th straight win. Spearfish scored 5 of their runs in the first 4 innings off of starter AJ Fell before Cos came in and slammed the door allowing just 1 run on 2 hits to pick up the win. Spearfish had two solo home runs while the Trappers countered with 10 hits and 3 extra base hits. . Zane Phelps drove in his league leading 51st run of the season Both teams were sloppy at times in the field as they both committee 4 errors in the game. The game was played before an announced crowd of 638. The Trappers improved to 28-25 but trail the BAdlands Big Sticks by 1.5 games in the Lewis Division second half standings. The Trappers and Sasquatch play again tonight at 7:05 pm a Hyde Stadium.