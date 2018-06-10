Trappers Romp Past Big Sticks

DIKINSON, N.D. – The Pierre Trappers put together a good ball game on Saturday night in Dickinson, N.D with a lot of timely hitting, good defense and good pitching. It translated into a 15-2 win over the Badlands Big Sticks in Expedition League action. Badlands scored in the first inning but Pierre took the lead in the third inning and never relinquished the rest of night. The Trappers used the long ball with 4 home runs from Cal Smith, Zane Phelps, Pierre native Landon Badger and Nikko Piazza. Johnson drove in 3 runs for the Tappers who broke a 3 game losing skid and won for the 8th time this season. Conner McDonald had the strongest pitching performance of the season for Pierre as he went 8 innings allowing 2 runs on 9 hits and striking out 5. Alex Sheetz pitched a scoreless 9th. The Trappers are back at the .500 mark at 8-8 as they play at the Big Sticks this evening,