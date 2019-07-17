Trappers Return to Action Friday

PIERRE, S.D. – After a four day break for the All Star game, the Pierre Trappers return to action in Expedition League Baseball action on Friday. There is no game tonight in Pierre as was announced earlier. The Trappers return to action on Friday when they travel to Dickinson, North Dakota for a 3 game series against the Badlands Big Sticks. The next home game for the Trappers will be next Tuesday when they host the Hub City Hot Shots in a two game series. Pierre is 23-20 on the season going into the All Star break.