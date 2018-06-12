Trappers Return Home

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers got a second day off Monday. It was a regularly scheduled day off after the team had it’s Sunday game in Dickinson against the Badlands Big Sticks rained out. The Trappers will host the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs tonight at Hyde Stadium as the Trappers begin a busy schedule as Pierre will play 14 straight days. Tonight’s matchup against the Sabre Dogs will be a quick 1 game. The homestand continues with games against the Western Nebraska Pioneers tomorrow and Thursday and then a 3 game weekend series where the Trappers host the Spearfish Sasquatch. The Trappers are 7 and 8 on the season in third place in the Lewis Division 4 games behind the first place Badlands Big Sticks. Game time tonight at Hyde Stadium is 6:35.

-0-

There were two games played Monday night in the Expedition League. Western Nebraska downed the Hastings Sodbusters 5-3 and the Hub City Hot Shots downed the Spearfish Sasquatch 19-10.