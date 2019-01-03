Trappers Release 2019 Schedule

PIERRE, SD – The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League released their 2019 season schedule on Thursday. It will be their second season of play. Their first game and season opener is a home game on Friday, May 24th against the Badlands Big Sticks of Dickinson, North Dakota. Their first road game will be in Spearfish, South Dakota on Tuesday, May 28th against the Spearfish Sasquatch. The Expedition League has two new expansion teams this season that will be coming to Hyde Stadium for the first time. The Wheat City Whiskey Jacks of Brandon, Manitoba, Canada will come to town for the first time for a two-game series on June 5th and 6th. The Fremont Moo out of Fremont, Nebraska will make their first appearance in the Capital City for a three-game series running from June 14th through the 16th. The Trappers will be in town on the Fourth of July as they take on the Moo that day, as well. The 2019 Expedition League All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 16th at Corbett Field in Minot, North Dakota. The day before the game will be an All-Star Fanfest. The playoffs will run from August 7th through August 11th, with the Division Series played on the 7th. Games 1 and 2 of the League Championship Series will be played on the 9th and 10th with Game 3 being played on the 11th, if necessary. To view the entire Pierre Trappers schedule for 2019 click on the schedule.