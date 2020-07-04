Trappers Rally to Win Home Opener

PIERRE – In the long-awaited 2020 home opener for the Pierre Trappers, they rallied for five runs in the bottom of the eighth Friday night and earned a comeback 6-5 win over the Hastings Sodbusters at Hyde Stadium.

Hastings led 4-1 after seven and half innings. Then, Nick Grossman started the Trapper rally by being hit by a pitch. After a Carter Howell walk, Cooper McMurray singled in Grossman for his 10th RBI to make the score 4-2. After a wild pitch, Tavian Josenberger hit a two-run single to tie the game at 4-4. Josenberger then stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball. Later in the inning, Michael Herrera singled to bring in the Trappers’ sixth run.

Former Pierre Governor Peyton Zabel earned the win in relief after working an inning and a third and striking out five. Colin Smith struck out two more in the ninth for the save after the Sodbusters scored a run on a passed ball. Hastings’ Darek Bornemeier struck out with the bases loaded to end the game. Trappers’ pitching combined for 16 strikeouts.

For the first time this season, the Trappers are at .500. They are 4-4 heading into another Hyde Stadium game with Hastings Saturday night at 7:05.

