Trappers Outlast Whiskey Jacks

PERRE, S.D. -The Pierre Trappers and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks combined for 26 runs and 30 hits Saturday as the Trappers outlasted the Whiskey Jacks 14-12 in Expedition League Baseball in Pierre. Michael Herrera and Tate Ellison both homered for the Tappers and Billy Moreland had 4 RBI’s in the game to lead Pierre who scored 6 runs in the first inning and 7 more runs in the 6th. Cody Kehl, the Whiskey Jacks leadoff hitter had 5 RBI’s in the game. Pierre used 3 pitcher with middle reliever Tiger Cox pitch 4 innings allowing just 2 runs in picking up his first win of the season. The game took 3 hours and 10 minutes to play before a crowd announced at 512. The win was the 5th straight for Pierre which improved to 16-16 and got to the .500 mark on the season for the first time. The Whiskey Jacks fell to 6 and 25 on the season. The two teams wrap up their series with a 4:05 pm first pitch later today (Sunday) at Hyde Stadium.