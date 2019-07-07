Trappers Out Slugged in Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. – In a game that saw the Pierre Trapper and Fremont Moo combine for 30 runs and 29 hits, the Moo outslugged the Trappers 19-11 in Expedition League Baseball on Saturday in Fremont, Nebraska. The Trappers scored 4 times in the first inning but the Moo had an 8 run second inning and never trailed the rest of the way. Fremont had 19 hits in the game which included 3 home runs, a triple and 4 doubles. Nathan Grossman hit his first home run of the season for the Trappers who had 8 hits and lost for a second straight game. Colin Smith the first of five Pierre pitchers used in the game took the loss allowing 7 runs on 4 hits in just an inning and two thirds. The Trappers fell to 20-18 on the season with the setback. The two teams wrap up their series with a game Sunday in Fremont with the scheduled first pitch set for 5:05 pm.