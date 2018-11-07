Trappers Nation Has New President

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers had an election of their own and the winner was declared Tuesday, Election Day. The Election was for Trappers Nation President and Addi Van Houten has been declared the winner defeating 3 other challengers. She will take office immediately, with her official inauguration taking place on Opening Night 2019 when she will throw out the first pitch of the Trappers season opening game. Almost 400 votes were cast from Trappers fans in the balloting that took place from Friday thru Tuesday.

(Courtesy Pierre Trappers)