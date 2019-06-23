Trappers Lose Twice on Saturday

HASTINGS, Neb. – The Pierre Trappers were swept in a doubleheader Saturday night in Hastings, Nebraska. The Sodbusters won the first game 18-7 and then took the nightcap 10-7 leaving the Trappers with a 4 game losing skid. In the opener, Tate Ellison hit his second home run of the season and Nate Altaermatt drove in his 13th run of the season and Matt Modeste picked up his 10th RBI after joining the Trappers 2 weeks ago. Seth Brewer went the distance allowing all 18 runs, 16 of them earned on 15 hits. Grant Schmidt hit his 7th home run of the season for the Sodbusters who had got a complete game 7 inning performance from winning pitcher Trey Kissack. In the nightcap, Hastings used an 8 run 5th inning to break open a close game. the Trappers scored 2 in the 6th and 4 in the 7th but fell short in the comeback bid. Altermatt had an RBI and Billy Moreland drove in his team leading 16th RBI. Colin Smith pitched into the fifth inning before two Pierre relievers took over. Smith allowed 6 runs in the game to take the loss. Chris Buttig, the third pitcher on the game from Hastings pitched 1.1 innings to get the win on the mound. The Trappers fell to 10-15 on the season with the losses. The

Trappers and Sodbusters wrap up the series with a 6:35 pm first pitch tonight in Hastings.