Trappers Lose in Extra Innings

PIERRE, S.D. -The Hastings Sodbusters scored the game winning run in the top of the 10th to down the Pierre Trappers 8-7 in Expedition League baseball Friday night in Pierre. The sodbusters scored on an infield putout off of Jimmy Hardin, the third Pierre pitcher used on the night. The Trappers tied the game in the 7th inning but 3 costly errors offset a nice night at the plate as they had 12 hits compared to 13 for Hastings. Jonas Lovin pitched the final two innings for Nastings to pick up the win. The Trappers had 4 extra base hits and Ken Scott drove in his team leading 56th RBI of the season. Cal Smith picked up his 49th while Teddy Petersen had his 43rd and Pierre native Spencer Sarringar had his 24th RBI of the season. The loss dropped the Trappers record to 28-27 on the season. The two teams play again tonight at 6;35 pm at Hyde Stadium.