Trappers Lose in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers have owned the Hub City Hot Shots over the course of the year losing only twice. Make that 3 times. The Hot Shots dealt the Trappers a blow in their run to the playoffs on Friday night with a 7-3 win over Pierre. The Hot

shots scored in each of the first 5 innings off of starting and losing pitcher Jackson Back who allowed all 7 runs with 6 of them earned. Tate Ellison hit a 3 run homer in Pierre’s 3 run 8th inning but that was it. The loss doubled with the Badlands Big Sticks win on Friday leaves the Trappers one game behind the Big Sticks for the second and final playoff spot in the Lewis Division of the Expedition League with 2 games left to play. The two teams play again tonight in Aberdeen.