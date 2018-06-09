Trappers Lose High Scoring Affair

PIERRE, S.D. – In a game that saw a late start due to weather conditions, a lengthy rain delay and very low quality pitching, the Pierre Trappers dropped their third straight high scoring affair as the Spearfish Sasquatch outscored the Trappers 15-14 at Hyde Stadium Friday night. The game started a half hour late but when it did get started Pierre bats were in high gear as they held a 11-7 lead before a thunderstorm moved through the Pierre area. After a lengthy delay the teams resumed the game that ended at 12:02 am Saturday morning. Pierre had 15 hits including a second home run of the season, 3 run shot, for Pierre native Spencer Sarringer. But a 4 run 5th inning and 4 run 7th inning allowed Spearfish to take a 15-11 lead. Pierre rallied with 3 in the bottom of the 7th but were shut down the rest of the way. Another Pierre native, Landon Badger, had a pair of doubles and 2 RBI’s for the Trappers. Pierre used 4 pitchers in the contest with Nikko Piazza taking the loss. Pierre has now dropped 7 of their last 8 games and 3 straight. The Trappers are back on the road tonight as they travel to Dickinson to face the Badlands Big Sticks.