  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Trappers Lose High Scoring Affair

Trappers Lose High Scoring Affair

June 9, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (expeditionleague.com)

 

PIERRE, S.D. – In a game that saw a late start due to weather conditions, a lengthy rain delay and very low quality pitching, the Pierre Trappers dropped their third straight high scoring affair as the Spearfish Sasquatch outscored the Trappers 15-14 at Hyde Stadium Friday night. The game started a half hour late but when it did get started Pierre bats were in high gear as they held a 11-7 lead before a thunderstorm moved through the Pierre area. After a lengthy delay the teams resumed the game that ended at 12:02 am Saturday morning. Pierre had 15 hits including a second home run of the season, 3 run shot, for Pierre native Spencer Sarringer. But a 4 run 5th inning and 4 run 7th inning allowed Spearfish to take a 15-11 lead. Pierre rallied with 3 in the bottom of the 7th but were shut down the rest of the way. Another Pierre native, Landon Badger, had a pair of doubles and 2 RBI’s for the Trappers. Pierre used 4 pitchers in the contest with Nikko Piazza taking the loss. Pierre has now dropped 7 of their last 8 games and 3 straight. The Trappers are back on the road tonight as they travel to Dickinson to face the Badlands Big Sticks.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia